If 2025 proved anything, it’s this: celebrity life in India isn’t just about box-office numbers or Instagram followers anymore. It’s about optics, accountability, and how quickly public opinion can turn. From film sets to courtrooms, and comedy clubs to living rooms, stars found themselves under a microscope — sometimes for fair reasons, sometimes not. For young readers watching it all unfold, these stories felt less like gossip and more like cultural flashpoints. Let me explain.