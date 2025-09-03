Celebs stand in solidarity with Punjab!

In the face of devastation across Punjab and northern India, a wave of solidarity, compassion, and action has emerged. From flooded villages to displaced families, the scale of this disaster is heartbreaking — yet the spirit of the people and the unity shown across the country is a powerful reminder that we are stronger together. Celebrities, cricketers, and everyday heroes are stepping forward — not with just words, but with action. From Vicky Kaushal’s heartfelt message and Sonu Sood’s pledge to never back out, to Harbhajan Singh and Shubman Gill’s on-ground efforts and calls for unity — Punjab is not alone.