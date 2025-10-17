Bollywood’s Diwali party season is officially in full swing, lighting up Mumbai with glitz, glamour and high-profile gatherings. Hot on the heels of Manish Malhotra’s much-talked-about, star-studded bash, producer Ramesh Taurani hosted an equally grand celebration on Wednesday night. The festive event drew some of the biggest names from the industry, turning it into a dazzling affair. The venue sparkled with festive decor, echoing the joyous spirit of Diwali. Celebrity couples turned heads with their coordinated traditional looks and added to the charm of the evening.