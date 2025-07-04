Chef Harpal Sokhi, Tushar Sood, Vikas Chawla’s recipes to enjoy rain

As the first drops kiss the soil and the monsoon breeze fills the air with freshness, it’s time to celebrate the season with comforting, flavourful delicacies that not only feed the body but also soothe the soul. Monsoon is a time when our cravings for hot and spicy foods take the centre-stage and what better way to indulge than with recipes curated for the rainy days? From traditional favourites to modern twists, this collection brings together a blend of textures. Dive into the earthy crunch of red banana flower pakoras by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi; sip on a cup of immunity-boosting herbal tea (kadha) and indulge your sweet tooth with a rich spiced besan and roasted chana halwa. For those who enjoy fusion fare, Chef Tushar Sood offers the crispy delight of onion cheese corn rings with mango salsa and the innovative Qataffi carnation with hot garlic sauce. Each dish in this line-up is crafted to complement the monsoons with wholesome and satisfying ingredients . Whether you are looking to curl up with comfort food or entertain guests with a seasonal spread, these recipes promise to make your monsoon meals memorable.