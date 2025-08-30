Daljiet Kaur on 'Dhaakad Beera'...

Daljiet Kaur, who will be seen as Bela in Yash and Mamta Patnaik’s show Dhaakad Beera, calls the project an emotional and personal journey. Produced by Inspire Films, the show highlights the strength of the sibling bond between Samrat and Bela — something Daljiet believes will strike a chord with audiences everywhere. “I feel stories like these restore our faith in relationships. The sibling bond is something we’ve all grown up with, and for me it’s very real because I’m exactly this protective about my sisters. The emotions are so relatable — it feels less like fiction and more like a reminder of home and unconditional love,” she shares.