DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Home / Premium / Digital arrest: Pan-India CBI probe is a welcome move
PREMIUM

Digital arrest: Pan-India CBI probe is a welcome move

The Tribune Editorial: The CBI has been granted a free hand to file FIRs in cases of digital arrest and freeze bank accounts linked to fraud.

article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 02:19 AM Dec 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock

DIGITAL arrest has emerged as the most devious form of cybercrime in India. It poses a threat not only to the country’s financial security and stability but also to public trust in the law enforcement machinery. The Supreme Court’s decision to entrust the CBI with a nationwide probe into digital arrest scams marks a timely intervention. All states have been directed to give consent to the CBI to probe offences within their jurisdiction. The court has thus acknowledged the inescapable reality that cyber criminals disregard state boundaries, even as fragmented investigations only embolden sophisticated cross-border networks.

Unlock Premium Insights in This Article

Take your experience further with Premium access.

Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits

Combo
Yearly
Monthly

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts