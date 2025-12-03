Digital arrest: Pan-India CBI probe is a welcome move

DIGITAL arrest has emerged as the most devious form of cybercrime in India. It poses a threat not only to the country’s financial security and stability but also to public trust in the law enforcement machinery. The Supreme Court’s decision to entrust the CBI with a nationwide probe into digital arrest scams marks a timely intervention. All states have been directed to give consent to the CBI to probe offences within their jurisdiction. The court has thus acknowledged the inescapable reality that cyber criminals disregard state boundaries, even as fragmented investigations only embolden sophisticated cross-border networks.