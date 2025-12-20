Explainer: Messi & the mess in Indian football
Is it fair to relate the super-expensive GOAT tour with the domestic reality of the sport? Maybe not
FOOTBALL demigod Lionel Messi’s blink and miss G.O.A.T India Tour has the social media up in arms. Considering the mess Indian football finds itself in for a number of reasons, including an inept federation and plummeting results, the fans connected a few dots and the general discourse became “Rs 120 crore for Messi but no takers for Indian football”. But nothing could be farther from the truth.