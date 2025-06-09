Fields to furnaces: Cutting climate risks in Punjab

This summer in Punjab began with a punishing heatwave —- temperatures crossed 45°C in Amritsar and Ludhiana. Hospitals reported a rise in heat-related illness. Climate change is altering the risk landscape, especially for a state that has long underpinned India's food security. Yet, the drivers of this shift are not limited to carbon dioxide. A class of pollutants known as short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs) — principally black carbon, methane, and tropospheric ozone — play an outsized role in near-term warming.