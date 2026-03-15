From Gangs of Wasseypur to Accused — Anubhuti Kashyap finds her own voice

Fifteen million views and counting! Netflix’s Accused has emerged as one of the top global hits since its release on February 27. Like its viewers across the world, its young director Anubhuti Kashyap too was taken in by the one-line story brief — a woman accused of sexual misconduct. Placing the lead (played by Konkona Sen Sharma) in the world of gynaecology wasn’t a conscious choice by the maker, who earlier gave us Doctor G, which was about a male gynaecologist.