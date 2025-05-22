From launching India’s most iconic calendar to capturing timeless portraits of superstars—Dabboo Ratnani is literally on a roll

When you think of celebrity photography in India, one name flashes brighter than the rest—Dabboo Ratnani. With over 25 years of experience, he’s not just a photographer, but a cultural icon. His annual calendar, launched in 2000, has featured everyone from Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, and is now archived in the Oxford library. He’s been awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award, honoured by Giants International and seen judging shows like India’s Next Top Model and MTV Made in India. But ask Dabboo, and he’ll simply say, “I’m still that guy who just loves taking pictures.”