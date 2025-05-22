DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Home / Premium / From launching India’s most iconic calendar to capturing timeless portraits of superstars—Dabboo Ratnani is literally on a roll
PREMIUM

From launching India’s most iconic calendar to capturing timeless portraits of superstars—Dabboo Ratnani is literally on a roll

When you think of celebrity photography in India, one name flashes brighter than the rest—Dabboo Ratnani. With over 25 years of experience, he’s not just a photographer, but a cultural icon. His annual calendar, launched in 2000, has featured everyone...
article_Author
Anandita Gupta
Updated At : 06:32 AM May 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dabboo Ratnani

When you think of celebrity photography in India, one name flashes brighter than the rest—Dabboo Ratnani. With over 25 years of experience, he’s not just a photographer, but a cultural icon. His annual calendar, launched in 2000, has featured everyone from Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, and is now archived in the Oxford library. He’s been awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award, honoured by Giants International and seen judging shows like India’s Next Top Model and MTV Made in India. But ask Dabboo, and he’ll simply say, “I’m still that guy who just loves taking pictures.”

Unlock Premium Insights in This Article

Take your experience further with Premium access.

Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits

Yearly
Monthly

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper