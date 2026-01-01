DT
PT
From space to genes: The technologies to watch
From space to genes: The technologies to watch

For India, 2026 could mark decisive steps in spaceflight, nuclear energy and deep-sea exploration

TV Venkateswaran
Updated At : 02:03 AM Jan 02, 2026 IST
2026: This calendar year is a crowded one for both public and private space actors. Reuters file

Many of science’s most transformative discoveries, beginning with X-rays, are serendipitous and the consequence of unplanned detours rather than meticulously drafted roadmaps. As a result, it is impossible to make accurate predictions about scientific breakthroughs. However, huge technology projects do not happen by chance. They are planned years in advance. Therefore, we can anticipate some developments that are in store.

