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Home / Premium / Ghost Murmur: The breakthrough tech that helped locate a missing US pilot
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Ghost Murmur: The breakthrough tech that helped locate a missing US pilot

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Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:03 AM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

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