A FEW years ago, as my wife and I leaned towards the idea of a quieter village life, we found ourselves speaking with farmers in Punjab. An elderly man, his face weathered by decades in the sun, said something that has stayed with me: "We trust what comes in the bottle. If the government allows it, how can it be unsafe?" His words reflected more than just farming practices. They revealed the deep reliance people place on regulatory systems and scientific authority. But what happens when those very institutions are swayed by lobbying, power or manipulation of science?