The political slugfest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar intensified this week, even as the Supreme Court asked some pointed questions to the Election Commission (EC) about the exercise. Opposition parties have objected to the short notice at which the revision is being conducted, fearing that it will leave out many genuine voters. The EC should not have slapped prohibitive conditions on the updating of electoral rolls, writes The Tribune Editor-in-Chief Jyoti Malhotra in her Edit piece Let no Bihari voter be left behind. Besides, as the apex court has rightly said, all Biharis above the age of 18 must be allowed to vote if India is to continue to be the mother of all democracies.