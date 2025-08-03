ICYMI#TheTribuneOpinion: Using the middle path to navigate Trump’s tariffs
US President Donald Trump’s imposition of 25 per cent tariffs plus a penalty for buying oil from Russia evoked mixed reactions in India. While Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi got swayed by his ‘dead economy’ remark, some others advocated a wait-and-watch policy. The government took the middle path by striking a balance by continuing to pursue its interests with the US despite challenges, while maintaining its time-tested partnership with Moscow.