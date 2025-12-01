India turns to FTAs as US tariffs bite
From Panipat to Ludhiana, US tariffs have turned global trade tensions into local job losses.
In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, India signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with Oman in Muscat on December 18. Officials estimate that over $3 billion worth of Indian exports could become tariff-free after the pact comes into force, offering immediate relief for the export of merchandise goods and services.