India’s Green Hydrogen Mission: Opportunities, implementation challenges and the road ahead
India’s push toward green hydrogen could transform its energy security and climate strategy, but success will depend on infrastructure, policy stability and technological breakthroughs
India’s energy demand is growing rapidly due to industrial expansion and rising living standards. At the same time, the country has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 and reducing dependence on fossil fuel imports. In this context, the National Green Hydrogen Mission, launched in 2023, has emerged as a crucial pillar of India’s clean energy transition.