India’s space sector reforms: Strengthening strategic power and global leadership
Policy changes in India’s space sector are opening doors for private participation, boosting innovation and enhancing the country’s strategic position in the global space race
India has emerged as a significant player in the global space industry over the past few decades. Known for cost-effective missions and technological excellence, the country is now entering a transformative phase through space sector reforms. These reforms aim to encourage private participation, boost innovation and strengthen India’s strategic and economic position in the rapidly evolving global space ecosystem.