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Home / Premium / India’s space sector reforms: Strengthening strategic power and global leadership
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India’s space sector reforms: Strengthening strategic power and global leadership

Policy changes in India’s space sector are opening doors for private participation, boosting innovation and enhancing the country’s strategic position in the global space race

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Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM Mar 20, 2026 IST
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 A new era in India’s space journey AI- generated image

India has emerged as a significant player in the global space industry over the past few decades. Known for cost-effective missions and technological excellence, the country is now entering a transformative phase through space sector reforms. These reforms aim to encourage private participation, boost innovation and strengthen India’s strategic and economic position in the rapidly evolving global space ecosystem.

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