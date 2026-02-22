Entertainment: Kabir Nanda talks about his stint at Kohrra 2

Ghich Pich actor Kabir Nanda is back in the spotlight with Kohrra Season 2. Hailing from Ferozepur and Chandigarh, the actor’s journey from indie cinema to a globally watched series is marked by restraint, patience, and a deep commitment to honest performances. Kabir describes Nihal Sood, the character he plays in Kohrra Season 2, as a clear departure from his role in Ghich Pich. “Gurpreet was a cricket-loving romantic grappling with insecurity, Nihal is confident, academically inclined, and emotionally grounded. His conflict is quieter, rooted within the family, and shaped by calm” he says.