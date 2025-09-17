Love knows no form, gender or religion: Anuparna Roy

“Who doesn’t like happy endings? But I don’t know how to handle happiness. Pain is what drives me,” says Anuparna Roy, who right now has every reason to be on cloud nine. After all, she has earned a place in the cinematic history, becoming the first Indian to win the Best Director award in the Orizzonti section for her film, Songs of Forgotten Trees, at the recently concluded Venice Film Festival. Indeed, she is full of gratitude — ‘I am not dancing but I am glad’ that this surreal moment presented itself and bigwigs like the Chief Minister of West Bengal sent her congratulatory messages.