DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Home / Premium / Lifestyle: From the Taj Mahal Diamond to City Hall, borrowed fashion is enjoying its moment
PREMIUM

Lifestyle: From the Taj Mahal Diamond to City Hall, borrowed fashion is enjoying its moment

article_Author
Mona
Updated At : 06:26 AM Feb 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Margot Robbie attends a premiere for the film Wuthering Heights in Los Angeles, California, she is wearing heart-shaped Taj Mahal diamond

When Margot Robbie stepped onto the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Wuthering Heights wearing the legendary Taj Mahal diamond, it wasn’t just a jewellery moment — it was a cultural one. The heart-shaped diamond, believed to have been gifted by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to Mumtaz Mahal and later immortalised by Elizabeth Taylor, shimmered with centuries of romance, history and inheritance.

Unlock Premium Insights in This Article

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts