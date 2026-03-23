Meet Kohraa’s Johnny Malang

From stage to streaming platforms, Vikhyat Gulati is carving his own path as a performer. Best known for his layered portrayal of Johnny Malang in the Netflix series Kohrra, he has steadily built a diverse body of work with shows like Tandav, Flames and Masaba Masaba. Trained at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting, New York, Gulati brings emotional depth and realism to his performances.