Meet the Bollywood couples who welcomed tiny tots in 2025...

From March’s lotus ponds to November’s starlit skies, 2025 became Bollywood’s year of tender beginnings. The spectacle faded into sincerity; the spotlight turned toward the cradle. In every note, pastel and prayer, these stories remind us — love’s truest sequel is life itself. Because this year, Bollywood didn’t just celebrate romance; it embraced rebirth. It was on November 7 when the news broke — Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their baby boy.