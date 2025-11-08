DT
Home / Premium / Meet the Bollywood couples who welcomed tiny tots in 2025...
Meet the Bollywood couples who welcomed tiny tots in 2025...

From Katrina and Vicky’s starlit November joy to Athiya and Rahul’s serene March debut, 2025 became Bollywood’s softest season — of pastel cards, proud parents and play dates waiting to happen

Ravneet Kaur
Updated At : 05:40 AM Nov 08, 2025 IST
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their son on November 7' 2025

From March’s lotus ponds to November’s starlit skies, 2025 became Bollywood’s year of tender beginnings. The spectacle faded into sincerity; the spotlight turned toward the cradle. In every note, pastel and prayer, these stories remind us — love’s truest sequel is life itself. Because this year, Bollywood didn’t just celebrate romance; it embraced rebirth. It was on November 7 when the news broke — Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their baby boy.

