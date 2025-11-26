No democracy without dissent, believes CJI Surya Kant
The CJI’s life reminds young lawyers that excellence comes not from privilege, but from preparation, perseverance and integrity.
WITH Justice Surya Kant assuming office as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, many of us in the legal fraternity feel a quiet but profound sense of satisfaction. The appointment of a judge from a modest, middle-class family in Hisar to the highest judicial office captures something essential about the Indian Constitution — its faith that talent and integrity can rise from any corner of the country.