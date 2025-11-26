DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Home / Premium / No democracy without dissent, believes CJI Surya Kant
PREMIUM

No democracy without dissent, believes CJI Surya Kant

The CJI’s life reminds young lawyers that excellence comes not from privilege, but from preparation, perseverance and integrity.

article_Author
Ranbir Singh
Updated At : 02:57 AM Nov 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
As CJI: Justice Surya Kant signals a justice system that is accessible and empathetic. Sandeep Joshi

WITH Justice Surya Kant assuming office as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, many of us in the legal fraternity feel a quiet but profound sense of satisfaction. The appointment of a judge from a modest, middle-class family in Hisar to the highest judicial office captures something essential about the Indian Constitution — its faith that talent and integrity can rise from any corner of the country.

Unlock Premium Insights in This Article

Take your experience further with Premium access.

Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits

Combo
Yearly
Monthly

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts