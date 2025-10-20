DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Home / Premium / Power subsidy
PREMIUM

Power subsidy

Centre, states must find common ground

article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 06:33 AM Oct 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

THE politically sensitive issue of power subsidy is back in the spotlight. The Centre is keen to roll out reforms for making the electricity sector commercially robust and ensuring affordable supply for all. The Power Ministry recently released the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and sought public feedback within 30 days. The draft Bill proposes to phase out cross-subsidies within five years; it is estimated that industrial and commercial users are being charged up to 30 per cent above the supply cost to fund cheaper (or free) electricity for agricultural and domestic purposes.

Unlock Premium Insights in This Article

Take your experience further with Premium access.

Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits

Combo
Yearly
Monthly

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts