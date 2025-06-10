Prince Carlos

THE Big Three of men’s tennis — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic — have humbly made way for the Terrific Two. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Italy’s Jannik Sinner, both born in the 2000s, are the new trailblazers. Their first meeting in a Grand Slam final — the French Open played on the red-hot clay of Roland Garros in Paris — was an epic clash that lasted a record five hours and 29 minutes. Alcaraz (22) made a stunning comeback to clinch his fifth Grand Slam title, equalling his childhood idol and compatriot Nadal’s tally at the same age. Sinner seemed to be running away with the match after he won the first two sets, but Alcaraz had enough fuel in the tank to go the distance.