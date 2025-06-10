DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Home / Premium / Prince Carlos
PREMIUM

Prince Carlos

Alcaraz beats Sinner in epic French Open clash
article_Author
Editorial
Updated At : 07:14 AM Jun 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

THE Big Three of men’s tennis — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic — have humbly made way for the Terrific Two. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Italy’s Jannik Sinner, both born in the 2000s, are the new trailblazers. Their first meeting in a Grand Slam final — the French Open played on the red-hot clay of Roland Garros in Paris — was an epic clash that lasted a record five hours and 29 minutes. Alcaraz (22) made a stunning comeback to clinch his fifth Grand Slam title, equalling his childhood idol and compatriot Nadal’s tally at the same age. Sinner seemed to be running away with the match after he won the first two sets, but Alcaraz had enough fuel in the tank to go the distance.

Unlock Premium Insights in This Article

Take your experience further with Premium access.

Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits

Combo
Yearly
Monthly

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts