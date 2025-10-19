Puja, patakhas and prayers, celebrities share all about their Diwali traditions

Diwali, the festival of lights, is more than just vibrant decorations, sweets and crackers—it’s a celebration of positivity, family and tradition. This year, we spoke to some popular actors to know how they celebrate Diwali, how their childhood memories shape their celebrations today, and what the festival truly means to them. From eco-conscious choices to preserving age-old rituals, each story reflects a unique way of keeping the light alive—both literally and metaphorically.