Reimagining Punjabi identity in 21st century

PUNJABI is an ancient language, spoken across a large region, from Multan to Delhi, including regions of Jammu and parts of Himachal Pradesh. Punjabi has over a dozen dialects, the major ones being Multani, Lahindi, Pothohari, Majhi, Doabi, Malvai and Puadhi. The Punjabi diaspora also includes Punjabi-speaking communities scattered across the world. About 75 per cent of native Punjabi speakers are situated geographically in what is now Pakistan, while the remaining are in India, where they are predominantly divided into Sikh and Hindu communities.