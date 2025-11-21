SC’s U-turn: Recall of green nod ban worrisome

THE Supreme Court’s decision to recall its May 2025 judgment prohibiting retrospective environmental clearances has set a worrying precedent. By reversing the Vanashakti ruling, the court has opened the door for industries to regularise violations. The move strikes at the core of environmental governance. Instead of reinforcing accountability, the verdict signals that non-compliance can be pardoned with paperwork. Environmental clearance is meant to be a preventive tool, not a curative one. Its purpose is to ensure that ecological, social and health impacts are rigorously assessed before a project breaks ground. When post-facto approvals become permissible, this foundational principle collapses. Companies can proceed without scrutiny, knowing that violations can be “fixed” later. This is not just a procedural lapse; it creates incentives for damage.