SC's U-turn: Recall of green nod ban worrisome
SC’s U-turn: Recall of green nod ban worrisome

The Tribune Editorial: By reversing the Vanashakti ruling, the court has opened the door for industries to regularise violations.

Editorial
Updated At : 02:45 AM Nov 21, 2025 IST
THE Supreme Court’s decision to recall its May 2025 judgment prohibiting retrospective environmental clearances has set a worrying precedent. By reversing the Vanashakti ruling, the court has opened the door for industries to regularise violations. The move strikes at the core of environmental governance. Instead of reinforcing accountability, the verdict signals that non-compliance can be pardoned with paperwork. Environmental clearance is meant to be a preventive tool, not a curative one. Its purpose is to ensure that ecological, social and health impacts are rigorously assessed before a project breaks ground. When post-facto approvals become permissible, this foundational principle collapses. Companies can proceed without scrutiny, knowing that violations can be “fixed” later. This is not just a procedural lapse; it creates incentives for damage.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

