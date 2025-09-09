The Bad Man of Bollywood is actually pretty good!
After Amritsar girl Aneet Padda wowed the cinegoers with Saiyaara, another girl from Ambala is set to shine on the silver screen. Meet Divita Juneja, who plays the titular role in Heer Express.
After Amritsar girl Aneet Padda wowed the cinegoers with Saiyaara, another girl from Ambala is set to shine on the silver screen. Meet Divita Juneja, who plays the titular role in Heer Express.
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now