The birdman of Punjab
Documentary The Birdsong focuses on Sandeep Dhaula, a conservationist from Barnala, Punjab, whose quiet commitment has helped revive bird life across the region
We all know birdwatchers, waiting with patience and wonder, eyes lifted, breath held, watching fleeting silhouettes perch, soar and disappear… but have you heard of a nest enabler? A certain someone by the name of Sandeep Dhaula, a conservationist from Barnala, Punjab, whose quiet commitment has helped revive bird life across the region?