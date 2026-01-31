DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
The birdman of Punjab
The birdman of Punjab

Documentary The Birdsong focuses on Sandeep Dhaula, a conservationist from Barnala, Punjab, whose quiet commitment has helped revive bird life across the region

Mona
Updated At : 07:00 AM Jan 31, 2026 IST
The Birdsong, a documentary by Aarna Vohra and Sucheta Phule, focuses on conservationist Sandeep Dhaula

We all know birdwatchers, waiting with patience and wonder, eyes lifted, breath held, watching fleeting silhouettes perch, soar and disappear… but have you heard of a nest enabler? A certain someone by the name of Sandeep Dhaula, a conservationist from Barnala, Punjab, whose quiet commitment has helped revive bird life across the region?

