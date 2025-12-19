The decade students redrew India’s democratic map

Between 2015 and 2025, India witnessed a remarkable surge of student-led agitations that fundamentally altered national conversations on democracy, justice and citizenship. No longer confined to classrooms or campus corridors, young people emerged as architects of public debate — assertive, ethical and unafraid to question authority. Their movements did not merely reflect discontent; they shaped the moral and political trajectory of the nation. For any civil services aspirant, this decade offers essential insights into how youth-driven civic engagement strengthens democratic institutions.