This kebab meats the expectation: Tracing the journey of Turkish Adana Kebab

A signage with ‘Dewan’ written over it set me on a trail in the German city of Weimar, which was not part of my itinerary. Morale was considerably low after visiting Buchenwald, the second largest concentration camp after Auschwitz in Austria. But then, one had to do what one had to. Eat. And the picture of kebabs and a rice bowl in the ‘bread heartland’ was tempting enough to walk the extra mile (a few extra miles actually).