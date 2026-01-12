She didn’t grow up with a silver spoon, but with grit, courage and an unshakeable belief that stories can change lives. Actor, writer, producer and filmmaker Trupti Bhoir turns her lens toward one of India’s most disturbing realities in Paro —The Untold Story of Bride Slavery. Helmed by National Award-winning director Gajendra Ahire and produced by Trupti Bhoir Films and Sandesh Sharda International Pvt. Ltd., the film gives voice to women, some as young as twelve, who are bought and sold for marriage across India.