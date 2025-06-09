Why defending Harvard is defending free thought

What unfolded at Harvard's commencement a few days ago was an act of defiance, a moment of intellectual resilience against the creeping resurgence of authoritarian impulse, as expressed by Harvard's President Alan Garber, when he underscored the transnational character of the university's student body. Similarly, at MIT's commencement ceremony, the Indian student, Megha Vemuri, Class of 2025 president, delivered an unsanctioned pro-Palestine speech that criticised the university's ties with the Israeli military.