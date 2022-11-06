Groom Wanted

BRAHMIN

CL22078280

Saraswat Brahmin Doctor girl (Ph.D. in Women Scientist), Prof. in LPU. 5'-2½", 06.10.1983, 5:50 pm, Amritsar. Preferred Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar. 7710655352.

BRAHMIN

CL22078698

Non-manglik Brahmin match for British Citizen girl (Born and raised in India) 94, 5'-8", working Management Consultant UK. 76785-63033 (India), +4479558-88029 (WhatsApp).

BRAHMIN

CL22078738

Professionally qualified match for Bhargav Brahmin girl, 22 May 1996, 6:02 am, Jalandhar, 5'-8", B.Tech CSE/MBA (Gold Medalist), working in MNC, Gurgaon. Father Punjab Govt job. 9988095314, 9888745012.

BRAHMIN

CL22079950

PQM for Sarswat Brahmin BDS Associated Dentist with renowned Clinic, Oct. 1995, 160 cm, convent educated, well settled family. Horoscope must. WhatsApp: 98156-02568.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22078153

Match for Sikh Saini 1990/ 5'-2", MBBS, MD girl Govt job. Contact 70876-32450, 94631-20108.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22078309

Doctor/ Judicial Magistrate/ PCS/ IAS match for Arora intelligent beautiful working, MBBS Doctor girl 31/ 5'-4''. Father's own road construction Company, brother an Advocate, well settled renowned family of Ferozepur Punjab, Upper caste no bar. Punjab/ Haryana/ Chandigarh/Rajasthan preferred. Contact 098281-69569.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22079870

Suitable match for Arora girl, 20.10.1992, 3:05 pm, Ludhiana, 5'-2". MDS, working private Dental College. Whatsapp: 7341155711.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22079930

MD/MS/MDS/IAS/PCS match for beautiful Sikh Ramdasia girl, Oct 1992, 5'-3", MDS (Endodontist). Kindly send biodata with photo. NRI/Businessman welcome. 8283838870.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22080084

Suitable Medico match for Post Graduate MD Khatri beautiful, slim girl 20.02.1994/ 5'-4", Doctor Radiologist. Contact- 98550-18551.

IAS/ALLIED SERVICES

CL22079349

Jat Sikh family seeks suitable alliance for their convent educated daughter, working as PCS (Allied) Officer, 28/ 5’-7”. Contact: 99159-48549.

JAT SIKH

CL22070200

Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeking Canada PR/ citizen professional match for our fair 5'-3", 1990 born, B.Sc. Nursing daughter, currently working as Nursing Officer in Indian Army. Distt. Jalandhar. WhatsApp: 94656-27859.

JAT SIKH

CL22077594

Educated parents looking for match for their highly educated, well qualified and meritorious, charming daughters 27, 5'-7", MBA, 24, 5'-8", LLM. Bureau excuse. Contact: 94214-63064 (WhatsApp).

JAT SIKH

CL22077832

Reputed Jat Sikh family seeks alliance from educated well established employed in Canada/ India for their employed Canadian Citizen daughter 1984, 5'-3" convent educated BCA India PG in IT and Business Management from Canada, innocently divorced issueless short marriage. Send biodata pics WhatsApp +91-98782-45504. Marriage bureau excuse.

JAT SIKH

CL22078032

Preferably vegetarian, teetotaller, turbaned match for Jat Sikh, 5'-7", 1991, Canadian PR, Post-graduate girl. 9814709187.

JAT SIKH

CL22078256

Norway based Jat Sikh family looking for a match for their daughter 1994, 178 cm, beautiful, LLM from Oslo University & working with reputed International Law Firm (Corporate Lawyer) having high income. She is born and raised in Norway. Boy must be above 183 cm tall, professionally qualified of international standards & from high status Jat Sikh family. Tricity- Majha area preferred. Send details with photos to WhatsApp: +918427567941 or Email: singh-bh@online.no

JAT SIKH

CL22078275

Suitable match for Jat Sikh Canadian citizen girl, 5'-6",1988. Professionally qualified working in healthcare company, USA. Preferred only Jat Sikh boy from USA Canada India Chandigarh tricity Ropar Fatehgarh Sahib Patiala. Please contact with details: tparam855@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22078518

Suitable tall, handsome, well qualified boy only from Jat Sikh reputed families for Jat Sikh Indian born and American citizen, slim, smart, beautiful girl, 1994, 5'-7", Degree in Bio. Science with Forensic from California University (USA), well employed. Well known status family of Doaba. Preferred Medical field or IT. Contact: 9815103090.

JAT SIKH

CL22078687

CPA,Chartered Accountant girl,5?7?,June?91, fair slim, from highly reputable Khaira Family, looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. Send photos and Bio data on WhatsApp-98712-49222

JAT SIKH

CL22078705

Chandigarh/ Mohali based Jatt Sikh sisters, elder 1994 born 5'-2" now at Canada on student visa. Younger: 1995 born 5'-4", expected to fly in July 2023 for Canada on PR bases. Contact: 81464-14828.

JAT SIKH

CL22078879

Seeking well qualified Jat Sikh family for Canadian PR girl 1994, 5'-4". B.Pharma degree, working reputed office job in Toronto. Preferred Doaba. Girl presently india (Two weeks). Contact: 9478113581, 9478646286.

JAT SIKH

CL22078910

Suitable Canada/ USA born, Non-drinker professional match for a Doctor girl, 33, 5’-10”, US citizen. May contact with biodata/ pictures at Kaurmd1469@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22079712

Qualified match for Jat Sikh girl, 31, 5` -5" .Canadian PR, nursing graduate, working as RPN, M 94170 44984

JAT SIKH

CL22079736

Suitable match for Jat Sikh b?ful Girl, 28/161cm, M. Tech from Canada Uni. Working as consultant in a Toronto based firm. Looking for educated, well placed groom based in Canada/US. Send biodata and pics to +91-9650280660

JAT SIKH

CL22079766

Divorcee, Canada settled, Amritdhari match for issueless divorcee, Jat Sikh, Amritdhari (turban wearing), NRI girl, 32, 5'-2", Engineer. 98147-15043, ronns498@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22080008

Australia PR beautiful Jat Sikh girl 5'-7", 1990, M.Sc. Nursing RN (unit Manager) Melbourne. Seeking well settled Jat Sikh boy from Canada/ Australia girl's family well settled in Canada and India. Please send biodata with pics WhatsApp: 98763-46008, 99142-35220.

KAMBOJ

CL22077168

Suitable Match for 1983. 5.2" MBA PR canada Sikh Kamboj workimg in Brampton Never Married Comtact 9811951500 email singhharbans@ rediffmail.com

KHATRI

CL22078728

Elite, reputed, cultured family of Chandigarh, seeks Hindu match for their beautiful, fair, slim, 28 year old, highly educated, well groomed, doing well High Court Lawyer daughter, 17.08.1994, 3:15 am, Chandigarh. Interested in intellectual, ethical, well-settled boy and family preferably from Chandigarh. Contact 98140-25102.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22078249

Suitable Tricity preferred match for BALLB, LLM pursuing Ph.D. from Punjab University, Chandigarh. Govt. employed Contractual, 5'-3"/04.01.1993, 04:14 am, Chandigarh. 99883-54479.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22078415

USA/ Canada settled vegetarian, teetotaller MBBS/ BDS match for extremely beautiful July 1997, 5'-5", Hindu Arora girl, MS (Dental), working in Canada. Well educated religious, affluent business family. WhatsApp: 62837-28254.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22079235

Professionally qualified match for Hindu Arora girl, 1993 born, 5'-4", B.Tech. MBA (NMIMS) working with MNC package 22 LPA. Status family. WhatsApp 97802-68155.

NRI

CL22018705

Beautiful Sikh Khatri, 37/ 5'-5", citizen Registered Nurse London, package £39,000. Divorced, no issue. Boy should be near London area. kauruk20@live.co.uk

NRI

CL22075564

Suitable match for smart Australian educated and citizen Sikh girl, 40 years, never married. Fair colour, 5'-3" height, highly qualified working in Clinical Research in Senior position. Six figure income in AUD. Family well educated and working. looking for handsome Doctor groom. Caste, religion no bar. Email: aquaticpl123@gmail.com

NRI

CL22077041

PQM for Australia based, govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri Girl 72 born young-looking 5'3'' .Currently visiting India. Nkbnama@gmail.com

NRI

CL22077805

SC Ad-dharmi Australia citizen 42 years, never married, 5'-3", fair complexion, well educated girl. Looking for well educated, vegetarian boy. Issueless divorcee can consider. Caste no bar. Early marriage. 8847551975.

NRI

CL22077935

Suitable match for beautiful unmarried,Punjabi brahmin girl, 38 / 5?-7? , MD Psychiatrist in India, family well settled in US, caste no bar.US based prospects only. Girl visiting US in Dec. Send biodata& photos:15105658164(WhatsApp Only)

NRI

CL22077968

Suitable match for beautiful SC Ad-dharmi girl, 5'-5", 1997 born, M.Sc Zoology Hons. Pvt Job, Canadian Multiple visa holder, recently traveled to Canada. Vegetarian family. Preferred Canadian match. Call/Whatsapp: 9872895570, 9876107243.

NRI

CL22078004

Seeking qualified match for Kashyap Rajput beautiful girl, 5'-3",03.12.1993, Ropar, MBA Pursuing CFA. Working Germany. Family settled Germany. Educated vegetarian smart boy from India/ NRI preferred. 98777-79264.Terms &

NRI

CL22078019

PQM from US only for MBA girl, Senior Manager, Green card, 5'-5", 1983, never married. Legally divorced may be considered. jasbindersekhon@hotmail.com

NRI

CL22078361

Qualified and well placed NRI for beautiful, well educated girl, 30, 5’-5”, working in MNC Frankfurt Germany. WhatsApp 62804-74492.

NRI

CL22078497

Suitable match for Nai Sikh girl, Nov.1993/5'-7", Canadian Citizen. Girl & family well settled Canada. Whatsapp biodata/Pic. 78892-35250.

NRI

CL22078752

Match for Canadian Citizen (living Toronto) India born Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin vegetarian girl 34, 5'-2". Working as Financial Analyst, completing CPA. Required professionally qualified boy preferably working in Canada or USA. Upper caste welcome. Whatsapp: 9646985342, 001-4165087393

NRI

CL22079822

Beautiful Sikh Doctor girl 31/ 160, US Citizen, MD/ Fellowship, Physician in NY City. Contact +1 6033069973.

NRI

CL22079861

Professionally qualified only Brahmin vegetarian Australian settled match for girl 33, B.Tech., 5'-5", NZ citizen, divorcee, working in Sydney (Australia). Please send photo, biodata. 0061422250899.

NRI

CL22079953

Suitable match for Brahmin girl, 1991, 5'-5", MSC./B.Ed. Seeks Canadian boy only. 9478305220. Marriage bureau excuse.

NRI

CL22079955

Match for Gupta girl , 5'-5", smart, slim, 35, MBA, Bio Technology USA professionally settled green card holder. Divorcee, short marriage. No issue Punjab family. Professionally US settled boy preferred. 98554-36137, 98146-39137, vinod7566@gmail.com

NRI

CL22080017

Match for CANADA PR Ramgarhia girl beautiful fair slim August 87 born PHD working in TORONTO parents in India. Caste no bar. Contact 9814706908

NRI

CL22080018

Kashyap Rajput Mehra Manglik smart girl 17.08.1993, 7:40 pm, Phagwara, 5’-0”. M.Sc Software Developer, private job Chandigarh. Preferred educated NRI boy. 9876159702.

NRI

CL22080024

Suitable match for issueless divorcee beautiful Gupta girl Dec. 1980, 5’-5”. MCA, Software Engineer, MNC Mumbai. Early marriage. Australia/Canada preferable. Whatsapp: +918283944141

NRI

CL22080045

American settled Brahmin girl, 1995, 5'-2", Hospital Technician job seeks settled American boy. Contact 85570-83248, 001-732-322-6229.

NRI

CL22080064

Newzealand PR Sikh Kashyap Rajput beautiful girl, 1995, 5'-4". Preference to Newzealand or Australian PR boy. Upper caste no bar. Call or WhatsApp 91-98140-49319, 91-94172-05121.

NRI

CL22080148

Decent match for Jat Sikh US citizen August 1995, 5’-6”, very beautiful, Chandigarh born & Graduated, MBA from California, working with reputed company, having good salary package, Only California based US citizen/ Green Card holder from reputed well settled family having good family values need to correspond. General caste no bar. Email biodata with latest pics at: 978matriUS@gmail.com

RAJPUT

CL22078090

Match for Minhas Sikh Rajput beautiful girl from Hoshiarpur, 23.05.1993, 5', BBA, MBA, working Delhi NCR. Father Retd. District Attorney, Mother Government Teacher, required professionally qualified and well settled boy. Contact 98785-89657.

RAJPUT

CL22079814

Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22078505

Required Sikh Ramgarhia only upto 1972 born, Teetotaller, qualified working issueless divorcee for Australian Citizen issueless divorce working 5'-4", white, beautiful girl. Bureaus excuse. 76588-34152.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22074480

Beautiful Sikh Ravidasia girl, 23.04.1987, 5'-1', Govt. Bank Manager, B.Tech., brother, sister, father Bank Manager. 98034-33847, 98771-14723.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22077654

Canada PR Ad-dharmi girl, 1991, 5', BDS, MBA, Public Health (CBU), working as CCA in Nursing home at Nova Scotia. Seeks PQM in Canada. Preferred Doaba. Whatsapp: 7717409475.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22077961

Suitable match for Jassal (Ravidasia) girl Dec. 1991, 5'-2", BCA, MCA, private teacher. Vaishno family. Contact: 9417958298.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22077978

SM4 Ramdasia Sikh girl, 5'-2", 1994. Punjab govt. employee, Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. 99889-61652.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22078169

Beautiful girl SC Ad-dharmi DOB 13.10.1993, M.C. Chandigarh work, Father retd. Sr. Manager PNB, Brother Central Govt. Officer. 98140-56022.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22079941

Suitable medico match MCH, DM, MD for SC Ad-dharmi girl, 10.11.1991, born Jalandhar, 5'-1", MD Medicine, SR in reputed hospital in Punjab (Aspirant for DM). Father retired Class-I officer, mother retired Govt teacher. Sister BDS, presently in Canada for further Studies. Brother in Canada on work permit. Contact: 9815841970.

SIKH LOBANA

CL22078921

Seeking USA- raised & comparably educated groom for beautiful, 5’-4", 34 yr, USA- raised girl. MBA/ Finance professional at top US firm. Contact: +19177896726.

WIDOW

CL22076451

Match for Sikh Parjapat issueless widow, 26/5'-2", BBA. Father retired Govt. service. Brother Canada. Mother housewife. Caste no bar. Mob. No. 79739-79914.

YADAV

CL22078880

Yadav girl, 33/ 5'-3", M.Sc. B.Ed., Govt. Bank employee. Preferred Govt. service/ businessman. Caste no bar. 94684-40293.