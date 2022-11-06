 Groom Wanted : The Tribune India

Groom Wanted



BRAHMIN

CL22078280
Saraswat Brahmin Doctor girl (Ph.D. in Women Scientist), Prof. in LPU. 5'-2½", 06.10.1983, 5:50 pm, Amritsar. Preferred Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar. 7710655352.

BRAHMIN
CL22078698
Non-manglik Brahmin match for British Citizen girl (Born and raised in India) 94, 5'-8", working Management Consultant UK. 76785-63033 (India), +4479558-88029 (WhatsApp).

BRAHMIN
CL22078738
Professionally qualified match for Bhargav Brahmin girl, 22 May 1996, 6:02 am, Jalandhar, 5'-8", B.Tech CSE/MBA (Gold Medalist), working in MNC, Gurgaon. Father Punjab Govt job. 9988095314, 9888745012.

BRAHMIN
CL22079950
PQM for Sarswat Brahmin BDS Associated Dentist with renowned Clinic, Oct. 1995, 160 cm, convent educated, well settled family. Horoscope must. WhatsApp: 98156-02568.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22078153
Match for Sikh Saini 1990/ 5'-2", MBBS, MD girl Govt job. Contact 70876-32450, 94631-20108.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22078309
Doctor/  Judicial Magistrate/ PCS/ IAS match for Arora intelligent beautiful working, MBBS Doctor girl 31/ 5'-4''. Father's own road construction Company, brother an Advocate, well  settled renowned family of Ferozepur Punjab, Upper caste no bar. Punjab/  Haryana/ Chandigarh/Rajasthan preferred. Contact 098281-69569.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22079870
Suitable match for Arora girl, 20.10.1992, 3:05 pm, Ludhiana, 5'-2". MDS, working private Dental College. Whatsapp: 7341155711.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22079930
MD/MS/MDS/IAS/PCS match for beautiful Sikh Ramdasia girl, Oct 1992, 5'-3", MDS (Endodontist). Kindly send biodata with photo. NRI/Businessman welcome. 8283838870.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22080084
Suitable Medico match for Post Graduate MD Khatri beautiful, slim girl 20.02.1994/ 5'-4", Doctor Radiologist. Contact- 98550-18551.

IAS/ALLIED SERVICES
CL22079349
Jat Sikh family seeks suitable alliance for their convent educated daughter, working as PCS (Allied) Officer, 28/ 5’-7”. Contact: 99159-48549.

JAT SIKH
CL22070200
Jat Sikh Sidhu family seeking Canada PR/ citizen professional match for our fair 5'-3", 1990 born, B.Sc. Nursing daughter, currently working as Nursing Officer in Indian Army. Distt. Jalandhar. WhatsApp: 94656-27859.

JAT SIKH
CL22077594
Educated parents looking for match for their highly educated, well qualified and meritorious, charming daughters 27, 5'-7", MBA, 24, 5'-8", LLM. Bureau excuse. Contact: 94214-63064 (WhatsApp).

JAT SIKH
CL22077832
Reputed  Jat Sikh family seeks alliance from educated well established employed  in Canada/ India for their employed Canadian Citizen daughter 1984,  5'-3" convent educated BCA India PG in IT and Business Management from  Canada, innocently divorced issueless short marriage. Send biodata pics  WhatsApp +91-98782-45504. Marriage bureau excuse.

JAT SIKH
CL22078032
Preferably vegetarian, teetotaller, turbaned match for Jat Sikh, 5'-7", 1991, Canadian PR, Post-graduate girl. 9814709187.

JAT SIKH
CL22078256
Norway based Jat Sikh family looking for a match for  their daughter 1994, 178 cm, beautiful, LLM from Oslo University &  working with reputed International Law Firm (Corporate Lawyer) having  high income. She is born and raised in Norway. Boy must be above 183 cm  tall, professionally qualified of international standards & from  high status Jat Sikh family. Tricity- Majha area preferred. Send details  with photos to WhatsApp: +918427567941 or Email: singh-bh@online.no

JAT SIKH
CL22078275
Suitable match for Jat Sikh Canadian citizen girl, 5'-6",1988. Professionally qualified working in healthcare company, USA. Preferred only Jat Sikh boy from USA Canada India Chandigarh tricity Ropar Fatehgarh Sahib Patiala. Please contact with details: tparam855@gmail.com

JAT SIKH
CL22078518
Suitable tall, handsome, well qualified boy only from Jat Sikh reputed families for Jat Sikh Indian born and American citizen, slim, smart, beautiful girl, 1994, 5'-7", Degree in Bio. Science with Forensic from California University (USA), well employed. Well known status family of Doaba. Preferred Medical field or IT. Contact: 9815103090.

JAT SIKH
CL22078687
CPA,Chartered Accountant girl,5?7?,June?91, fair slim, from highly reputable Khaira Family, looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. Send photos and Bio data on WhatsApp-98712-49222

JAT SIKH
CL22078705
Chandigarh/ Mohali based Jatt Sikh sisters, elder 1994 born 5'-2" now at Canada on student visa. Younger: 1995 born 5'-4", expected to fly in July 2023 for Canada on PR bases. Contact: 81464-14828.

JAT SIKH
CL22078879
Seeking well qualified  Jat Sikh family for Canadian PR girl 1994, 5'-4". B.Pharma degree, working  reputed office job in Toronto. Preferred Doaba. Girl presently india  (Two weeks). Contact: 9478113581, 9478646286. 

JAT SIKH
CL22078910
Suitable Canada/ USA born, Non-drinker professional match for a Doctor girl, 33, 5’-10”, US citizen. May contact with biodata/ pictures at Kaurmd1469@gmail.com

JAT SIKH
CL22079712
Qualified match  for Jat Sikh girl, 31, 5` -5" .Canadian PR, nursing graduate, working as RPN, M 94170 44984

JAT SIKH
CL22079736
Suitable match for Jat Sikh b?ful Girl, 28/161cm, M. Tech from Canada Uni. Working as consultant in a Toronto based firm. Looking for educated, well placed groom based in Canada/US. Send biodata and pics to +91-9650280660

JAT SIKH
CL22079766
Divorcee, Canada settled, Amritdhari match for  issueless divorcee, Jat Sikh, Amritdhari (turban wearing), NRI girl, 32,  5'-2", Engineer. 98147-15043, ronns498@gmail.com

JAT SIKH
CL22080008
Australia PR beautiful Jat Sikh girl 5'-7", 1990, M.Sc. Nursing RN (unit Manager) Melbourne. Seeking well settled Jat Sikh boy from Canada/ Australia girl's family well settled in Canada and India. Please send biodata with pics WhatsApp: 98763-46008, 99142-35220.

KAMBOJ
CL22077168
Suitable Match for 1983. 5.2" MBA PR canada Sikh Kamboj workimg in Brampton Never Married Comtact 9811951500 email singhharbans@ rediffmail.com

KHATRI
CL22078728
Elite, reputed, cultured family of Chandigarh, seeks Hindu match for their beautiful, fair, slim, 28 year old, highly educated, well groomed, doing well High Court Lawyer daughter, 17.08.1994, 3:15 am, Chandigarh. Interested in intellectual, ethical, well-settled boy and family preferably from Chandigarh. Contact 98140-25102.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL22078249
Suitable Tricity preferred match for BALLB, LLM pursuing Ph.D. from Punjab University, Chandigarh. Govt. employed Contractual, 5'-3"/04.01.1993, 04:14 am, Chandigarh. 99883-54479.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL22078415
USA/ Canada settled vegetarian, teetotaller MBBS/ BDS match for extremely beautiful July 1997, 5'-5", Hindu Arora girl, MS (Dental), working in Canada. Well educated religious, affluent business family. WhatsApp: 62837-28254.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL22079235
Professionally qualified match for Hindu Arora girl, 1993 born, 5'-4", B.Tech. MBA (NMIMS) working with MNC package 22 LPA. Status family. WhatsApp 97802-68155.

NRI
CL22018705
Beautiful Sikh Khatri, 37/ 5'-5", citizen Registered Nurse London, package £39,000. Divorced, no issue. Boy should be near London area. kauruk20@live.co.uk

NRI
CL22075564
Suitable match for smart Australian educated and citizen Sikh girl, 40 years, never married. Fair colour, 5'-3" height, highly qualified working in Clinical Research in Senior position. Six figure income in AUD. Family well educated and working. looking for handsome Doctor groom. Caste, religion no bar. Email: aquaticpl123@gmail.com

NRI
CL22077041
PQM for Australia based, govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri Girl 72 born young-looking 5'3'' .Currently visiting India. Nkbnama@gmail.com

NRI
CL22077805
SC Ad-dharmi Australia citizen 42 years, never married, 5'-3", fair complexion, well educated girl. Looking for well educated, vegetarian boy. Issueless divorcee can consider. Caste no bar. Early marriage. 8847551975.

NRI
CL22077935
Suitable match for beautiful unmarried,Punjabi brahmin girl, 38 / 5?-7? , MD Psychiatrist in India, family well settled in US, caste no bar.US based prospects only. Girl visiting US in Dec. Send biodata& photos:15105658164(WhatsApp Only)

NRI
CL22077968
Suitable match for beautiful SC Ad-dharmi girl, 5'-5", 1997 born, M.Sc Zoology Hons. Pvt Job, Canadian Multiple visa holder, recently traveled to Canada. Vegetarian family. Preferred Canadian match. Call/Whatsapp: 9872895570, 9876107243.

NRI
CL22078004
Seeking qualified match for Kashyap Rajput beautiful girl, 5'-3",03.12.1993, Ropar, MBA Pursuing  CFA. Working Germany. Family settled Germany. Educated vegetarian smart boy from India/ NRI preferred. 98777-79264.Terms &

NRI
CL22078019
PQM from US only for MBA girl, Senior Manager, Green card, 5'-5", 1983, never married. Legally divorced may be considered. jasbindersekhon@hotmail.com

NRI
CL22078361
Qualified and well placed NRI for beautiful, well educated girl, 30, 5’-5”, working in MNC Frankfurt Germany. WhatsApp 62804-74492.

NRI
CL22078497
Suitable match for Nai Sikh girl, Nov.1993/5'-7", Canadian Citizen. Girl & family well settled Canada. Whatsapp biodata/Pic. 78892-35250.

NRI
CL22078752
Match for Canadian Citizen (living Toronto) India born Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin vegetarian girl 34, 5'-2". Working as Financial Analyst, completing CPA. Required professionally qualified boy preferably working in Canada or USA. Upper caste welcome. Whatsapp: 9646985342, 001-4165087393  

NRI
CL22079822
Beautiful Sikh Doctor girl 31/ 160, US Citizen, MD/ Fellowship, Physician in NY City. Contact +1 6033069973.

NRI
CL22079861
Professionally qualified only Brahmin vegetarian Australian settled match for girl 33, B.Tech., 5'-5", NZ citizen, divorcee, working in Sydney (Australia). Please send photo, biodata. 0061422250899.

NRI
CL22079953
Suitable match for Brahmin girl, 1991, 5'-5", MSC./B.Ed. Seeks Canadian boy only. 9478305220. Marriage bureau excuse.

NRI
CL22079955
Match for Gupta girl , 5'-5", smart, slim, 35, MBA, Bio Technology USA professionally settled green card holder. Divorcee, short marriage. No issue Punjab family. Professionally US settled boy preferred. 98554-36137, 98146-39137, vinod7566@gmail.com

NRI
CL22080017
Match  for CANADA PR Ramgarhia girl beautiful fair slim August 87 born PHD working in  TORONTO parents in India. Caste no bar. Contact 9814706908

NRI
CL22080018
Kashyap Rajput Mehra Manglik smart girl 17.08.1993, 7:40 pm, Phagwara, 5’-0”. M.Sc Software Developer, private job Chandigarh. Preferred educated NRI boy. 9876159702.   

NRI
CL22080024
Suitable match for issueless divorcee beautiful Gupta girl Dec. 1980, 5’-5”. MCA, Software Engineer, MNC Mumbai. Early marriage. Australia/Canada preferable. Whatsapp: +918283944141

NRI
CL22080045
American settled Brahmin girl, 1995, 5'-2", Hospital Technician job seeks settled American boy. Contact 85570-83248, 001-732-322-6229. 

NRI
CL22080064
Newzealand PR Sikh Kashyap Rajput beautiful girl, 1995, 5'-4". Preference to Newzealand or Australian PR boy. Upper caste no bar. Call or  WhatsApp 91-98140-49319, 91-94172-05121.

NRI
CL22080148
Decent match for Jat Sikh US citizen August 1995, 5’-6”, very beautiful, Chandigarh born & Graduated, MBA from California, working with reputed company, having good salary package, Only California based US citizen/ Green Card holder from reputed well settled family having good family values need to correspond. General caste no bar. Email biodata with latest pics at: 978matriUS@gmail.com

RAJPUT
CL22078090
Match  for Minhas Sikh Rajput beautiful girl from Hoshiarpur, 23.05.1993, 5',  BBA, MBA, working Delhi NCR. Father Retd. District Attorney, Mother  Government Teacher, required professionally qualified and well settled  boy. Contact 98785-89657.

RAJPUT
CL22079814
Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U., Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22078505
Required Sikh Ramgarhia only upto 1972 born, Teetotaller, qualified working issueless divorcee for Australian Citizen issueless divorce working 5'-4", white, beautiful girl. Bureaus excuse. 76588-34152.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22074480
Beautiful Sikh Ravidasia girl, 23.04.1987, 5'-1', Govt. Bank Manager, B.Tech., brother, sister, father Bank Manager. 98034-33847, 98771-14723.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22077654
Canada PR Ad-dharmi girl, 1991, 5', BDS, MBA, Public Health (CBU), working as CCA in Nursing home at Nova Scotia. Seeks PQM in Canada. Preferred Doaba. Whatsapp: 7717409475.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22077961
Suitable match for Jassal (Ravidasia) girl Dec. 1991, 5'-2", BCA, MCA, private teacher. Vaishno family. Contact: 9417958298.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22077978
SM4 Ramdasia Sikh girl, 5'-2", 1994. Punjab govt. employee, Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. 99889-61652.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22078169
Beautiful girl SC Ad-dharmi DOB 13.10.1993, M.C. Chandigarh work, Father retd. Sr. Manager PNB, Brother Central Govt. Officer. 98140-56022.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22079941
Suitable medico match MCH, DM, MD for SC Ad-dharmi girl, 10.11.1991, born Jalandhar, 5'-1", MD Medicine, SR in reputed hospital in Punjab (Aspirant for DM). Father retired Class-I officer, mother retired Govt teacher. Sister BDS, presently in Canada for further Studies. Brother in Canada on work permit. Contact: 9815841970.

SIKH LOBANA
CL22078921
Seeking USA- raised & comparably educated groom for beautiful, 5’-4", 34 yr, USA- raised girl. MBA/ Finance professional at top US firm. Contact: +19177896726.

WIDOW
CL22076451
Match for Sikh Parjapat issueless widow, 26/5'-2", BBA. Father retired Govt. service. Brother Canada. Mother housewife. Caste no bar. Mob. No. 79739-79914.

YADAV
CL22078880
Yadav girl, 33/ 5'-3", M.Sc. B.Ed., Govt. Bank employee. Preferred Govt. service/ businessman. Caste no bar. 94684-40293.

