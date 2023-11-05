Porperty For Sale

PROPERTY FOR SALE
CL23070976
Prime agricultural land for sale in villages Birmi (App. 2 acres), Isewal (App. 5 acres) and Phagle (app. 8 acres), in District Ludhiana. Contact owner directly via WhatsApp @ 001-604-451-0225
CL23073916
Luxury 3+1 bedroom Villa for sale next to Sanawar School Kasauli. Beautiful balconies, valley view, large terrace, ample parking. Ideal for vacation, home or Air-BNB investment. Contact: +91 82880-26453. Email: [email protected]
