Porperty For Sale

PROPERTY FOR SALE

CL23070976

Prime agricultural land for sale in villages Birmi (App. 2 acres), Isewal (App. 5 acres) and Phagle (app. 8 acres), in District Ludhiana. Contact owner directly via WhatsApp @ 001-604-451-0225

PROPERTY FOR SALE

CL23073916

Luxury 3+1 bedroom Villa for sale next to Sanawar School Kasauli. Beautiful balconies, valley view, large terrace, ample parking. Ideal for vacation, home or Air-BNB investment. Contact: +91 82880-26453. Email: [email protected]

#Kasauli #WhatsApp