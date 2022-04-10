Property For Sale

FLAT FOR SALE
CL21121754
Four BHK 7th floor with terrace garden car parking twin lifts, Zirakpur. 98151-00781.
LAND FOR SALE
CL22004592
Colonization purpose- commercial, residential, 15 acres land, near Bus Stand, Mandi, Dharamkot, District Moga. 75086-24557.
PLOT FOR SALE
CL22004714
Mohali; 200 sqyds. Block-D, Sector 82-A, IT City, Map approved. P R Estate-94169-96627
