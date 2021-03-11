PROPERTY FOR SALE

CHANDIGARH

CL22023499

Buy sell rent residential and commercial property in Chandigarh area, immediate payment for NRI deals. Paramjit +91-7696-101-101.

TOLET

JALANDHAR

CL22021328

Urban Estate-I, Independent one kanal kothi, ground floor, 5 bedrooms. Executive/status/family preferred. 9818542779.