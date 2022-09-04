Property For Sale

FLAT FOR SALE
Flats available in Mohali at Airport Road range from 80 lakh- 5cr. Goldbricks- 98038-00008.
LAND FOR SALE
5 kanal built up farm house, commercial land, 4 bedroom, attached baths, drawing dining, grass lawn, land scaping, huge parking, 20 minutes from Airport, 5 minutes drive from Mohali, @ 3.25Cr.adjoining market, Banquet Hall/ School. Owner: 76260-90090.
