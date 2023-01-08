LAND FOR SALE
CL22100391
10 kile nehri agriculture fatiled land with motor, village Mansa Khurd for sale. Mobile: 83830-16993.
PROPERTY FOR SALE
CL22101546
Mohali: 1 Kanal brand new house in phases and sector of Mohali (Prime location) with lift. Orbit Estates-9915534500, 8968799143.
PROPERTY FOR SALE
CL22101769
5 Kanal Corner prime location, huge Parking, Sector 27, Chandigarh. Rare deal. Sharan 98728-92299, 98766-60333.
