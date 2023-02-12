PROPERTY FOR SALE
CL22108945
One Kanal old house Phase 1, Mohali, Immediate Sale, Prime location. Call/ Whatsapp 096465-94655.
LAND FOR SALE
CL22112918
Agricultural land of 53 Kanal and 16 marla and recently build house of 14 marla on sale. Contact +1 (403) 828 7973 (Whatsapp)
LAND FOR SALE
CL22114314
10 kile nehri agriculture fatiled land with motor, village Mansa Khurd for sale. Mobile: 98883-36275.
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...