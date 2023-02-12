PROPERTY FOR SALE

CL22108945

One Kanal old house Phase 1, Mohali, Immediate Sale, Prime location. Call/ Whatsapp 096465-94655.

LAND FOR SALE

CL22112918

Agricultural land of 53 Kanal and 16 marla and recently build house of 14 marla on sale. Contact +1 (403) 828 7973 (Whatsapp)

LAND FOR SALE

CL22114314

10 kile nehri agriculture fatiled land with motor, village Mansa Khurd for sale. Mobile: 98883-36275.