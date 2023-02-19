LAND FOR SALE

CL22114314

10 kile nehri agriculture fatiled land with motor, village Mansa Khurd for sale. Mobile: 98883-36275.

PLOT FOR SALE

CL22116273

280 Square yards Plot for sale in South City Ayali Khurd, Ludhiana

PLOT FOR SALE

CL22116274

280 Square yards Plot for sale in South City Ayali Khurd, Ludhiana, contact [email protected]

PROPERTY FOR SALE

CL22117287

Plot No. 27, Sector 27, Panchkula, 15 marla 315 sq. mtrs. Demand 3.15 Cr. Mobile: 98713-50310.

PROPERTY FOR SALE

CL22108945

One Kanal old house Phase 1, Mohali, Immediate Sale, Prime location. Call/ Whatsapp 096465-94655.