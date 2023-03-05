PLOT FOR SALE
CL22116274
280 Square yards Plot for sale in South City Ayali Khurd, Ludhiana, contact [email protected]
PLOT FOR SALE
CL22121322
For Sale 500 sq. yards Plot, North Direction, Facing park, Greater Punjab Officer's Society Mullanpur New Chandigarh. No deal through dealers. Contact +917837444618.
PLOT FOR SALE
CL22121655
Plot for sale, 500 sq. Yds, facing North East, Single Lane, Eco-city, GMADA, New Chandigarh. Dealers please excuse. Contact +9178374-44618.
PROPERTY FOR SALE
CL22121000
Industrial Area Jagadhari Road Ambala Cantt 2044 sq meters industrial plot. Attractive, potential strategic location near Jagadhari road. Developed, fully occupied, functional industrial area, regular uninterrupted power/ water supply. 93151-01170, 98960-00300.
PROPERTY FOR SALE
CL22121019
Hill Road Ambala Cantt, 516 sq yards. attractive, potential strategic location. 700 meters from Jagadhari road in heart of city. Good road network/ transportation facilities. 93151-01170, 98120-25208.
