PROPERTY FOR SALE

CL22131130

One kanal old house Phase 1, Mohali. Immediate sale. Prime location. Call/ WhatsApp 096465-94655.

PROPERTY FOR SALE

CL23005899

Nationalised Bank Building near Rayya (Amritsar), Kothi Double Storey 11 Marla, Posh locality, Jalandhar, Plot 200 sq yd, Ecko City 1, New Chandigarh. Whatsapp: 0064210455295.

RENT/LEASE

CL23008122

1500 sq.ft. fully furnished with strong room, ground floor in commercialised area, near Partap Bagh, Jalandhar available for rent/ lease. Suitable for Bank, Government, Semi-Government, Insurance, MNC Offices. Contact: 98771-10001, 99151-33077.