PLOT FOR SALE
CL23011442
GMADA plot 111 yard (Gaj) Block-A Aerocity Mohali. Contact: 90413-06296. WhatsApp No. 70872-79039.
PLOT FOR SALE
CL23012795
250 Sq. Yards Commercial Plot on Ambala Chandigarh Highway near Patiala Chowk adjoining Punjab National Bank. Contact 62397-63159, 76964-00002.
PROPERTY FOR SALE
CL23012792
2.5 Acre Farm House available for sale near Chandigarh New Airport, Mohali with swimming pool garden, Good for marriage Palace, Hotels, Real Estate development. Contact 62397-63159, 76964-00002.
