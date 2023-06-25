Property for Sale

MOHALI
CL23030253
Duplex house 300Sqyds 6 bedroom, 7 bath builtup 5325, A-Class Construction, centrally air conditioned E-block, Aerocity. Mobile: 97800-00338.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East
Army and Assam Rifles troops leave with seized weapons and a...
Several vehicles washed away in flash flood in Kullu's Mohal nullah; no loss of life reported
Flash flood also reported in Tundhar area
PM Modi meets Egypt's Grand Mufti; discusses social harmony, extremism and radicalisation
The Grand Mufti highlights cultural and people-to-people rel...
In a rare event, Southwest Monsoon covers Delhi and Mumbai at same time
Normally, monsoon reaches Mumbai by June 11 and National Cap...
Russia says Wagner Group’s leader will move to Belarus after his rebellious march challenged Putin
Charges against Yevgeny Prigozhin for mounting armed rebelli...