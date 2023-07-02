HOTEL & RESTAURANT
CL23028602
Greek Islands CORFU Mini Hotel 40 rooms with pool needs updating great price xlnt location. 2, 5 acres land for Villa and or Hotel in Mikonos Island. Call the owners representives at 818.590-5994.
PROPERTY FOR SALE
CL23031511
80% share of showroom for sale in Sector- 19D, Chandigarh. Pre-rented to reputed Bank. Contact: 90412-83858.
PROPERTY FOR SALE
CL23032682
Commercial 5000 Sq. Yards, Ludhiana Pakhowal Road, adjoining prime residential area road backside 75086-24557.
LAND FOR SALE
CL23032688
Land for Industry, Logistics Park on National Highway in Punjab. 75086-24557.
