HOTEL & RESTAURANT

CL23028602

Greek Islands CORFU Mini Hotel 40 rooms with pool needs updating great price xlnt location. 2, 5 acres land for Villa and or Hotel in Mikonos Island. Call the owners representives at 818.590-5994.

PROPERTY FOR SALE

CL23031511

80% share of showroom for sale in Sector- 19D, Chandigarh. Pre-rented to reputed Bank. Contact: 90412-83858.

PROPERTY FOR SALE

CL23032682

Commercial 5000 Sq. Yards, Ludhiana Pakhowal Road, adjoining prime residential area road backside 75086-24557.

LAND FOR SALE

CL23032688

Land for Industry, Logistics Park on National Highway in Punjab. 75086-24557.