Property for Sale

MOHALI
CL23035080
Aerocity: 8½'x22' Built up Booth with Basement, Double height, PR-7, airport road, Block-E & 20 Gaj Booth Site I.T. City Sector-66. 89689-11011, 98034-35107.
ZIRAKPUR
CL23035194
Showroom 140 Sqyds. Pabhat Road, Zirakpur, Ground floor with basement. 92134-24969.
PLOT FOR SALE
CL23034974
Jalandhar Puda- Bulandpur Enclave, 100 sq. yds. east facing park. 98151-86875.
