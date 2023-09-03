Property for Sale

LAND FOR SALE
CL23053628
8 Acre agriculture farm with 10 HP 4 Inch tubewell in Vill. Ramgarh (Morinda-Chamkaur Sahib main Rd) Punjab. 1.2 km from New Ludhiana Rupnagar Mohali express way. 7 km Morinda 19 KM Mohali 43 km Ludhiana. Direct sale by owner Mob.: +919815141794.
